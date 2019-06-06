FLORIDA — A judge may have to soon decide whether Florida's ban on greyhound racing will actually go into effect.

Those dog races, like those at Sanford Orlando Kennel Club where dog-race betting still happens, are set to end at this point by the year 2021.

Nearly 70 percent of Florida voters stated late last year they do not want greyhound racing in the state.

Industry insiders say they have not been given a fair chance to make their case. The actual measure passed by voters bans betting on dog races.

Jennifer Newcome with the Committee to Support Greyhounds wrote in a public Facebook post that the group's attorneys are likely to file a lawsuit as early as next month.

Critics of greyhound racing say it is an industry plagued with problems and lack appropriate care for the animals.

The Florida Greyhound Association argues it has a zero tolerance for animal abuse, and this particular ban will force 3,000 people out of jobs and require more than 8,000 greyhounds to be relocated.



It should be noted that when the Constitution Revision Committee first pushed for this amendment, greyhound groups filed suit to block it.

A judge denied those lawsuits paving the way for its now likely rollout into law.