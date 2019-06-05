WASHINGTON — A group of bipartisan senators want to make it easier for students to pay back their student loans, so they are introducing legislation that would get rid of a hidden tax.

Bill eliminates origination fees on student loans

Fees generated $1.7 billion for federal government in 2017-2018

Sen. Rubio also introducing student loan reform bills

Senators Rick Scott, R-Florida; Chris Coons, D-Delaware; Mike Braun, R-Indiana; and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, are introducing the Student Loan Tax Elimination Act, which would eliminate origination fees charged by the bank when they process the loans.

“This is another way we can reduce your cost of going to school,” said Sen. Rick Scott in an interview with Spectrum News. "I want to do everything I can to get the cost of higher education as low as possible.”

These fees generated $1.7 billion for the federal government in 2017-2018 and $8.3 billion over the past five years. Scott says that isn’t fair.

"The people that are trying to further their education, they are being taxed. Why would we be doing that? We ought to be saying, how do we make this less expensive,” Scott said.

A number of bills intended to tackle student loans debt are making their way through Congress, including one sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio that would prohibit states from revoking any professional license for defaulting on student loans.

“If you got your education and you got your license, you should be able to keep your license,” Scott said.

However, a recent Spectrum News report found during Sen. Scott’s tenure as Florida governor, the state revoked a record number of medical licenses from low-wage health care workers for defaulting on student loans. Scott emphasizes the Florida Dept. of Health was simply following the laws.

“What I always tell everybody is I’m going to work hard to change the law, but it’s important that whatever laws we have, we do enforce those laws,” Scott said.

For now -- Scott said his focus is on getting rid of those federal fees, which will set back the average undergraduate student in a four-year program about $235.

The bill has now been referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions for review.