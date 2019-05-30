ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump is set to make a campaign appearance next month in Orlando.

Orlando rally planned for June 18 downtown

Campaign manager spoke exclusively with Spectrum News

Brad Parscale says he wouldn't be surprised if the rally had 30,000 or more

Spectrum News reporter Greg Angel spoke exclusively Thursday night with Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale.

He told us the president will be in Orlando June 18 for what’s expected to be a large rally downtown.

The president has been making a series of stops in his run-up to 2020.

Early Prediction: Trump Campaign Manager Brad @parscale says he sees Florida going for Trump again in 2020.



Here's a preview of our extended conversation airing in coming days on @MyNews13 and @BN9 pic.twitter.com/7REfVpXZry — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 30, 2019

We spoke with Parscale about a series of issues which we’ll cover in the coming days.

That includes his thoughts on a growing number of Democrats calling on the President to be impeached.

“I think it’s always a distraction, but this is not something that impedes the campaign," Parscale said. "I think they’re making a mistake. I’ve said this recently on different outlets, their impeachment to their base is like the wall to our base, the only difference being our’s is a true crisis and their’s is a manufactured crisis.”

The Trump campaign is expected to release details in the coming days of when and where that June 18 rally will be. We’ll share those with you when we get them.