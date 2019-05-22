TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee to begin a review of elections systems security and cybersecurity throughout the state.

Secretary of State told to review elections system security

PDF: Read Governor's Letter to Secretary of State

Wednesday's announcement comes in light of recent information that two Florida counties experienced breaches into their elections networks in 2016.

"Public faith in our elections is the bedrock of our democracy, and we must do everything within our power to preserve the integrity of our elections systems," DeSantis said in the announcement.

"While the breaches did not compromise the outcome of the 2016 election, nonetheless, they highlight the importance of protecting the security of our elections system."

DeSantis said the Florida Department of State and county supervisor of elections offices have taken action in the last three years to improve election security.