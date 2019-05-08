ORLANDO, Fla. — The activist who campaigned to restore voting rights to most felons in Florida pledged to keep moving to get more felons to register to vote, despite a new bill by state lawmakers that potentially reduces the number of felons who are eligible.

SB 7066 requires felons to pay all fines and penalties to get voting rights

That was not part of state's previous clemency requirements, according to Amendment 4 activists

Gov. DeSantis says he will sign the bill

PREVIOUS STORY: Florida Felons Poised to Regain Voting Rights -- After Paying Fees Felon-Rights Advocate: New Amendment 4 Rules Not What Voters Intended



Desmond Meade and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition championed Amendment 4, which restored voting rights to most felons after they completed their sentences. That amendment was approved by Florida voters last November.

But Florida Lawmakers passed SB 7066 during the legislative session. Among the provisions in the bill, it further defined Amendment 4 by requiring felons to pay all court fees, fines and restitution first. Meade and other supporters of the Amendment say that paying those costs was not part of the state's previous requirements for clemency.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will sign SB 7066.

Meade says that while the situation is not ideal and strays from the original intent of the amendment voters approved, the reality is, the bill will likely become a law, and they need to move forward.