DELAND, Fla. — Ballots are being mailed to voters in Volusia County Wednesday in a unique election. It is all to decide if voters want to pay more in sales tax to help fund road repairs and other projects.

There will be no early voting or polling locations opened for this election, instead each registered voter will receive a ballot in the mail.

If voters approve the measure, which would increase the sales tax by a half cent for the next 20 years, it would take the sales tax to 7 percent.

That half penny would amount to an estimated $45 million a year, to be used by the county and cities to fix roads, bridges, sidewalks, and also help with water quality, storm water and flood control issues.

More than $1.6 billion is needed right now for projects in Volusia County. County leaders decided on a mail-only election, hoping for a larger turnout since voters can simply vote from home.

"They will have a return envelope, postage paid, that they will slip their ballot in after they've voted and make sure they sign it and return it to us by May 21st," said Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis.

Your signature is key; it will be verified with the signature on file before your vote is counted.

If your ballot is lost in the mail, you can request a replacement ballot.