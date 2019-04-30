ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have given a reprieve for Visit Florida , which was on the chopping block again for the state's upcoming budget.

Visit Florida to get $50M budget; governor asked for $75M

Its future is unclear though

Business owner credits state-run tourism agency for company's growth

RELATED: Visit Florida Bill Saves Travel Agency From Closure

On Monday night, Republican leaders agreed to fund the agency for just another year.

Claudia Menezes, who owns Pegasus Transportation in Orlando, credits Visit Florida with helping grow her business from one van 25 years ago, to more than 30 buses and 100 employees today.

"We are a small business. We wouldn't have funding to go after clients if it wasn't a part of Visit Florida," said Menezes.

The state-run tourism agency promotes her business to increase its visibility around the world.

Right now, she has tour groups traveling on her buses on both sides of the Florida coast.

Companies like Pegasus Transportation say they rely on @VISITFLORIDA to promote their business. This am on @MyNews13, the latest effort to save the agency from budget cuts. pic.twitter.com/jDIfjyM8OZ — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) April 30, 2019

However, Menezes worries efforts in Tallahassee to cut Visit Florida would hurt them.

"These people are coming because Visit Florida prospected them, helped to bring them and they are ready to sell our destination," she said.

Visit Florida first came under scrutiny back in 2015 when it secretly inked a million-dollar endorsement deal with rapper Pitbull. Many called it reckless spending.

Leaders in the State House looked at cutting funding all together this year. However, after pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis, lawmakers agreed to fund the agency until June 2020.

"As we get into next session we'll have to determine whether it's something reviewed on a yearly basis or authorized for multiple years," said Rep. Travis Cummings, (R) Florida House Appropriations Chair.

Visit Florida will get $50 million in the budget, less than the $76 million requested by the governor.

While it is saved for another year, Menezes fears for its future.

"I would not have the marketing funding to do what today we are doing with partnership and cooping with them," Menezes said. "How am I going to maintain an office in China? How am I going to maintain presence in the rest of the country? How are people going to know about our business?"

Pegasus Transportation owner says cuts to Visit Florida would hurt jobs. The company, celebrating 25 years this year, employs more than 100 people. pic.twitter.com/CLu1PzmD10 — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) April 30, 2019

Visit Florida is under new leadership now.

Lawmakers have to agree to a state budget by Tuesday in order to end session on-time on Friday.