TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill that would help Florida firefighters fighting cancer is now headed to Gov. DeSantis' desk.

The Florida House unanimously passed a bill (SB 426) that would treat cancer like an on-the-job injury for firefighters on Wednesday. The Senate passed it unanimously on Tuesday.

The bill covers the full cost of cancer treatment, and also gives firefighters disability pay and death benefits for beneficiaries. It covers 21 forms of cancer.

Lawmakers have been trying to pass similar bills since 2003. It almost didn't pass this year because the Florida House had no plans to take up the issue, until House Speaker Jose Oliva was pressured to hear the bill.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis championed the bill this time around. He released this statement Wednesday:

"Today, Florida proved that we stand with our firefighters as they bravely stand with us every day. It is the day so many in our firefighting community have been waiting for."

The CDC study found firefighters have a 15 percent greater risk of developing cancer than the average person.

Spectrum News reporter Greg Angel spoke to area firefighters in February about the need for cancer coverage, and the changes being made in fire departments across the state to try to protect firefighters from getting the disease in the first place.