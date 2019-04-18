NATIONWIDE — The release of the highly anticipated Mueller Report should be happening later on Thursday.

In a news conference Thursday, Barr said the report would be released around 11 a.m. The redacted report will be first sent to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, and then be made public on the Justice Dept. website.

Barr said the report concludes that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election, "or the knowing assistance of any other American, for that matter."

Barr also says the report shows the following:

EMAIL HACKING

Russian intelligence operatives were behind the hacking of DNC and Clinton campaign emails, and transferred some of the documents to Wikileaks.

The investigation also looked into whether the Trump campaign or affiliate encouraged or played a role in these efforts.

Barr says the dissemination of these documents is not criminal under law unless the publisher took part in the actual hacking.

As a result, no one associated with the Trump campaign illegally participated in dissemination of materials.

RUSSIAN-TRUMP CONTACTS

Special counsel also investigated links or contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Special counsel did not find any conspiracy to violate U.S. law involving Russia-linked persons and members of the Trump campaign.

OBSTRUCTION INVESTIGATION

Barr says the special counsel did not make a "traditional prosecutorial judgment regarding this allegation."

The report details 10 episodes involving the president, and discusses potential legal theories.

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said they determined the evidence was not sufficient to establish an obstruction of justice offense.

Barr says he and Rosenstein disagreed with some of the special counsel's legal theories, and "did not amount to obstruction as a matter of law."

In less than two years and roughly $25 million, Robert Mueller and his team indicted 34 people and got a number of guilty pleas from President Donald Trump's acquaintances, from his national security adviser to his personal attorney.

The Mueller investigation had two primary purposes: to determine whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to affect the 2016 presidential election, and whether the president had corrupt intent to obstructed justice while investigators were hot on the trail.

Mueller finished the report a few weeks ago and gave it to Barr, who told Congress about its conclusions but did not originally release the full findings.

Last month, Barr wrote a letter to Congress , stating that "… Special Counsel states that 'while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.'"

Instead, Barr and Rosenstein concluded that based on their assessment, there was not enough evidence to charge the President with obstruction of justice under federal guidelines.

The Mueller Report will be made public, however, there will be many redactions made. Barr wrote in a letter to Congress that he will only redact information if it falls into certain categories: grand jury information, classified information, information that could impact ongoing investigations and finally, to protect the privacy of people who were interviewed or scrutinized in the investigations, but not charged.

The Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler says the attorney general is taking unprecedented steps to spin this for President Donald Trump.

Early Thursday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office sent a statement, saying that she and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer both want Mueller to publically testify in the House and Senate.

Pelosi called Barr's letter "slanted" and that his handling of the Mueller Report "regrettably partisan." Due to his actions, Barr's independence and objectivity have resulted in a "crisis of confidence," Pelosi's statement read.

"We believe the only way to begin restoring public trust in the handling of the Special Counsel's investigation is for Special Counsel Mueller himself to provide public testimony in the House and Senate as soon as possible. The American people deserve to hear the truth," according to Pelsoi's statement.

Nadler called on Mueller to testify by May 23.

