WASHINGTON — The special counsel's report on Russia's meddling in the 2016 election could be released within a week.

Attorney General William Barr went before Congress Tuesday for the first time since releasing a four-page summary of the nearly 400-page Mueller report.

Barr said a redacted version will be made available to Congress and the public shortly, which matches his earlier mid-April projection for release.

Barr said the report is being scoured to remove grand jury information and details related to pending investigations, and will be color-coded to explain what those redactions are related to.

Barr said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was not involved in preparing the summary to Congress. But he did have "an inkling" of Mueller's findings after meeting with Mueller a few weeks before the final report was turned in.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.