ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders are considering changes to the way drivers travel down International Drive.

Larger sidewalks are being proposed

City wants three roads to become tourist destinations

Electric signs, interactive storefronts are being suggested

City leaders to hold a meeting at 2 p.m. Monday

Get more Orange County coverage

The city council is looking at amending the International Drive Special Plan Zoning Overlay, which dictates how developers can build on North I-Drive.

"Surprisingly, as you know, it's gotten busier on International Drive. We're starting to see more aspects of redevelopment on the northern portion of I-Drive," said Jason Burton, the chief city planner for the city of Orlando.

Much of that growth is coming from Universal, which is currently building two new hotels, which will be able to accommodate thousands of guests.

Orlando leaders look at changes to North I-Drive as area prepares for growth. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/qPOPOhZQYc — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) April 8, 2019

Burton said there is three big changes being considered.

The first adjustment is to make I-Drive more pedestrian friendly.

"Right now, if you go on I-Drive there's not as much shade, there's small, standard sidewalks," said Burton, "So we're talking about a singular standard for that pedestrian comfort."

Burton is recommending larger sidewalks, more streetscape and plenty of shade.

The second big change is designed to make new "centers of activity" at three major I-Drive intersections.

The city wants those spots, at Universal Boulevard, Kirkman Road and Oakridge Road, to be tourist destinations.

"Where you have larger properties and more major intersections, you're going to expect more intense development," said Burton.

Finally, the plan calls for ending the barrage of cluttered signs that are hallmark of I-Drive, instead allowing electronic signs and interactive storefronts.

"If you do it that way, you get rid of all those little tiny small signs, you have limited elements on those particular signs so you can read them a little more readily," said Burton.

Burton says these changes will only impact new projects or major redevelopment projects.

The city council will take up the changes in an ordinance under consideration at 2 p.m. Monday.

If city leaders give the go-ahead to the changes, then a public hearing will be held on April 22.