WASHINGTON — A House committee authorized subpoenas for special counsel Robert Mueller's full report on his Russia investigation.

House Judiciary Committee authorizes subpoenas for the Mueller report

Wants exhibits and underlying materials, along with the final report

Attorney General says redacted version should be ready in mid-April

The House Judiciary Committee voted 24-17 to give Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., permission to issue subpoenas to the Justice Department for the final report, exhibits and any underlying evidence or materials prepared for Mueller's investigation. Nadler has not yet said if he'll send the subpoenas.

House Judiciary Committee bites along party lines,24-17 to authorize a subpoena for the Mueller report and underlying evidence. — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) April 3, 2019

House Democrats had given Attorney General William Barr until Tuesday to produce the full report to Congress. The Justice Department ignored that deadline, with Barr telling committee chairmen last week that a redacted version of the full 300-page report would be released by mid-April, "if not sooner."

Barr said in his letter to the House and Senate Judiciary committee chairmen that he wants Congress and the public to be able to read Mueller's findings. He also said there are no plans to submit the report to the White House for a review on whether to assert executive privilege over parts of the report.

Barr said Mueller is helping the Justice Dept. identify which sections of the public version of the report should be redacted, including grand jury material, information that would compromise sensitive sources or affect ongoing investigations.

But Nadler, in his opening statement before the committee Wednesday, insinuated the Trump administration had a vested interest in keeping parts of the report from Congress, and likened the action to ones the Nixon Administration took during the Watergate investigation.

"We have reason to suspect this administration's motives," Nadler said. "The Mueller Report probably isn't the "total exoneration" the president claims it to be. And in any event the committee has a job to do. The Constitution charges Congress with holding the president accountable for alleged official misconduct. That job requires us to evaluate the evidence for ourselves, not the attorney general's summary, not a substantially redacted synopsis, but the full report, and the underlying evidence."

Watch my opening statement from today's @HouseJudiciary markup to authorize a subpoena for the full Mueller report here: pic.twitter.com/d0CtjmpYIb — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 3, 2019

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.