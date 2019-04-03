TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida House committee made a proposal to limit THC levels in medical marijuana official Wednesday.

The House Health and Human Services Committee voted to cap THC levels in smokable medical marijuana at 10 percent. The vote was largely split along party lines, with Republicans supporting and Democrats objecting to it.

Patient advocates claim the move would hurt patients and boost black market pot sales, and that strong medical marijuana was already on the market.

By Committee Chairman Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, said studies show that marijuana with THC levels above 10 percent can induce psychosis in some users.

In a Spectrum News Watchdog Investigation earlier this week, reporter Stephanie Coueignoux looked at the proposal and tried to contact Rodrigues, but he did not respond to her queries.

The new bill would still need to pass the full Florida House, and the Florida Senate. Senate President Bill Galvano's office sent Spectrum News a statement, reading in part: “Yes, President Galvano has stated that he would be supportive if any of the Senators or Senate committees want to take a look at this issue.”

Ben Pollara, the executive director for the group that put medical marijuana before Florida voters, said the cap would be like a tax on patients, "causing them to spend more money on their medicine to achieve the same effect. The idea itself is an affront to patients, doctors and Florida voters,” Pollara said.

The full bill is available on the Florida House website.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.