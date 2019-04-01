SANFORD, Fla. — More money and resources are going into fighting the opioid epidemic in Florida, that's the word from Gov. Ron DeSantis in Seminole County Monday.

DeSantis announced in Sanford that he's re-establishing the Office of Drug Control. The Office of Drug Control was established under Gov. Jeb Bush in 1999, but Gov. Rick Scott dismantled it in 2011.

“I think having a coherent, unified strategy makes sense and I think this office is a way to do that,” DeSantis said.

The office's goal is to coordinate and centralize efforts across the state to stop opioid abuse and deaths.

The attorney general says an estimated 17 people die every day in Florida because of opioids.

The governor also announced he's secured $26 million from the federal government to provide first responders with things like Narcan, to reverse an overdose.

And finally, the governor is setting up a statewide task force to focus on opioid education, treatment, enforcement and recovery.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma says in Seminole County alone last year they had 82 deaths from opioids. That's more than twice as many deaths from gun violence or vehicle crashes.

“I've been at the sheriff's office for 27 years, and I've been through wildfires, and hurricanes and tornadoes and all these natural disasters, nothing has presented a greater threat to our population than this opioid epidemic," said Lemma. "It didn't occur overnight, but now we're going to clean it up and provide people with the help and assistance they need on all fronts.”

There has been some positive developments in combating opioids. According to the state, to date 10,000 Floridians have received treatment, 44,000 Narcan kits have been deployed and nearly 2,000 overdoses have been reversed.

Sheriff Lemma says he wants to hold drug dealers accountable as well. In Seminole County, 13 people have been charged with first-degree murder for dealing deadly doses of illegal drugs like fentanyl.