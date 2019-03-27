ORLANDO, Fla. — Aviation safety is a major topic of discussion, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill will be grilling aviation officials about their concerns on Wednesday.

This comes after a Southwest Boeing 737 Max made an emergency landing at the Orlando International Airport on Tuesday after experiencing engine trouble.

Aviation experts say changes could be coming to the FAA because of the recent crashes involving this particular model.

Lawmakers are expected to push back on the fact the FAA allowed Boeing 737 Max models to continue flying after the crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people on board earlier this month .

The FAA waited days after other nations worldwide made the call to ground the planes before the U.S. agency decided to do so.

And that is why later on Wednesday, safety will be front and center during a senate committee hearing, where acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell is expected to testify.

According to his prepared testimony obtained by CNN, he will tell Senate members that the FAA will need to evolve when it comes to its regulation and oversight of aviation safety.

Elwell is also expected to defend the FAA's decision not to ground its fleet of Boeing 737s after the second deadly crash, which is something many aviation experts have disagreed with.

"He should have been thinking what reason was there to not ground the aircraft, not what reason there was to ground it, but what reason is there to keep it flying and that is a change in philosophy that needs to be examined, not only by him personally but by the organization," said David Soucie, a former FAA safety inspector.

According to Elwell's statement, the agency says it initially waited to ground the fleet of 737s because it did not see systemic performance issues with the aircraft.

The agency acted three days later when it obtained new information from investigators.

Aviation safety officials are also expected to address possible changes in the way U.S. planes are certified, but very few details were provided on exactly what changes could be made.

The National Transportation Safety Board has already been looking into the certification process for the Boeing 737 Max.