WASHINGTON — It took 675 days but the Mueller Report is finished. Through a letter from the attorney general, it is revealed that members of Congress could see the special counsel's principle findings as early as this weekend, according to a justice department official.

From there, any information could be made public.

After nearly two years, special counsel Robert Mueller's comprehensive report on the Russia probe is over. The probe looked into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

It is now in the hands of U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and it is up to him how much lawmakers, and the public see of Mueller's work.

"The president himself has called without qualification for the report to be made public. There is no reason on God's green Earth why Attorney General Barr should do any less," said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic minority leader.

Overall, the investigation led to:

199 criminal counts

37 people and entities charged

7 people pleading guilty

5 people sentenced to prison

1 person convicted at trial

The special counsel is not recommending any further indictments, according to a senior justice official.

In a statement, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell is calling for, "As much openness and transparency as possible."

And Democrats want to see everything.

"We need to see the Mueller Report and not the Barr report. The American people paid for the Mueller Report and they deserve to know all the findings and evidence," announced U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders wrote, "The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course."

President Donald Trump himself has not reacted just yet as he is down in Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

White House lawyers are expected to review the report before it is submitted to Congress to weigh in on whether there is any privileged information in there.

That is a process that Democrats have been against, specifically, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who says the White House should not get any sneak preview.