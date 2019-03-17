Amy Klobuchar is the first woman to serve as Minnesota’s senator. She’s a Yale graduate, led her state’s largest prosecution office and is now running for the Democratic presidential nomination.Yet it seems the only thing people know about her is that she once ate a takeout salad with her comb when an aide forgot to bring her a fork.

Since the story landed late February, it’s lingered on social media, crowding out just about everything Klobuchar has amassed in her 58 years. A recent Google search lists it in the top ten suggested queries.

“Comb Salad” was first reported in the context of Klobuchar’s reputation as a difficult boss with high staff turnover. (An aide reportedly forgot to bring her a fork; after scarfing the salad with the comb, she made him wash it).

I’ve been rather impressed though doubtful of @amyklobuchar’s ability to eat salad with a comb. So I decided to give it a try. It works! pic.twitter.com/H0lx2budC1 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 12, 2019

Maybe its online staying power is sexism; maybe it’s a valid way to thumbnail her personality.

I’d also argue it’s another example of how powerless we are in this hyperconnected age to shed unflattering anecdotes about our lives. It’s a risk for us all, but especially for those participating in the quadrennial spectacle of the presidential primaries. In a field growing by the moment, a gaffe or embarrassing story may be the only thing people remember about you.

Sure, pigeonholing people has been around forever. The problem is that social media seems to not only accelerate it, but ensure that one can never entirely escape the worst moments of our lives.

It’s a sorry state. Mistakes—and doing stuff we might regret—are part of living.

And we’re all to blame.

We’ve long lamented the toll short attention spans have on civic discourse, but we are promptly shrugging and doing it all over again.

Unlike in Europe, there’s no right to be forgotten here. Click by mindless click, Americans are reduced to a few stubborn things—often distasteful moments of our otherwise complex existences: caricatures looped on Twitter and Facebook. There they linger, like burps from a dinner long ago.

Candidates vying for the nuclear codes are rendered bite-sized, as they bid for likeability and staying power. Nuance and substance come later, if at all.

Below you’ll find what often rises to the top of internet searches for several announced or potential candidates. I also dug deeper to add some things you should know about them.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Internet Identity: Obama’s old pal (he’s 76, since that happens to be his number one search query).

Joe Biden campaign: This beloved old man became a meme and now he wants to be President! *10 minutes later* We regret to inform you — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) December 26, 2018

What You Should Know: His campaign would bank on organized labor, which has seen its influence wane.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Internet Identity: Socialist leader of the “Bernie Bros” and his Dank Meme Stash.

Bernie has been far less effective at getting bills sponsored and passed than most other Senators. But don’t say that too loud because the Bernie Bro squad will be after you. — Dr. Kathie Allen (@kathieallenmd) March 11, 2019

What You Should Know: He supports universal healthcare and free college education. His campaign raised $6 million in just over 24 hours after announcing his bid.

California Senator Kamala Harris

Internet Identity: The internet constantly asks who her sister is. (She was a senior advisor on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, by the way).

Friday evening in Hemingway, SC... When Triana walked up, I asked if she wanted me to take a picture. She smiled & said, “I want to hug her.” She did her #BlackHistoryMonth project on @KamalaHarris 🥰 pic.twitter.com/PvK0cOFi8j — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) March 9, 2019

What You Should Know: Her stint as San Francisco’s district attorney has some asking questions about her criminal justice record.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke

Internet Identity: Privileged punk rocker with viral skateboard videos.

beto orourke’s platform: i like burgers, skateboarding, punk rock and roll, i lost to ted cruz, and one time i said racism isn’t good.



hell yeah im inspired lets make the white house lit again fambo. — stankest hillest (@StankHill) March 14, 2019

What You Should Know: His voting record is more moderate than some may think.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Internet Identity: What’s this about her drinking beer?

I like that Elizabeth Warren is drinking beer with people as a way to connect. (Hey Liz, I live in Md And drink IPA’s) — Tara (@TaraDactyl0718) February 21, 2019

What You Should Know: She wants to break up tech giants, claiming they have too much power.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

Internet Identity: Vegan who called himself Spartacus and is dating Rosario Dawson.

What You Should Know: Mayor of Newark, New Jersey (the state’s largest city), 2006-2013, he lead a controversial record in his overhaul of the city’s troubled school system.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Internet Identity: Seen as a major force driving Al Franken from office after the Minnesota senator was accused of sexual harassment.

Two words to Gillibrand: Al Franken. https://t.co/TgysirDL1e — Irene Sherman (@irenesherman) March 11, 2019

What You Should Know: She has seen her National Rifle Association record plummet, from when she represented an upstate New York district, to holding a statewide Senate seat.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Internet Identity: Boy king of South Bend—and how do you pronounce that name? (BOOT-edge-edge).

Pete Buttigieg is the young, gay veteran who wants to take on Trump…

@CNBC https://t.co/VqbSrHBJ3I — Greg Pittman (@GregPittman1957) February 11, 2019

What You Should Know: Rhodes Scholar Harvard grad who wants to end the Electoral College. He’s also a veteran.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City

Internet Identity: Flapped his arms along to an R. Kelly song during a South Carolina church service.

I wonder if the @NYCMayor realizes who sings this song 🤔 #SouthCarolina pic.twitter.com/zHOESeQDKU — Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) March 10, 2019

What You Should Know: Brought universal pre-kindergarten to NYC public schools.

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper

Internet Identity: Declined to call himself a capitalist.

The capitalism line continues to haunt Hickenlooper. Last night on Seth Myers, Hick compared being called a "capitalist" to being called a nerd in high school. "It may not be the 1st label I'd choose, but it'd be hard to argue with." — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) March 13, 2019

What You Should Know: Has since written a nuanced essay about his economic beliefs.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

Internet Identity: First Hindu Congresswoman and an accomplished surfer.

“Love is bigger than any tidal wave or fear.” —Soul Surfer #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/tQwOrdmD5h — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) August 17, 2016

What You Should Know: Has a curious policy defending Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro

Internet Identity: Identical twin of Joaquin, a Congressman from Texas.

The Castro Twin, his interview with Tapper has put him on my radar... — Allwftopic (@Alllwftopic) March 13, 2019

What You Should Know: First campaign trip wasn’t to Iowa—but Puerto Rico.

Governor Jay Inslee of Washington State

Internet Identity: Centralizing climate change in his campaign.

Jay Inslee cares more about climate change more than any man has ever cared about me — Navooooo (@navaydg) March 8, 2019

What You Should Know: Emissions tax resoundingly defeated in 2018 Washington State referendum.

Why isn’t Trump stuck with one caricature? Easy. The sheer volume of his negative headlines means none of them stick.

To be sure, reputations and nicknames exist for a reason. And maybe positive moments will stick. But that’s still one-dimensional. In Lincoln’s day, presumably people knew more than he was tall.

Reporters carp about the shallow state of politics, and many of us are trying to explain differences in policy or expose contradictions and scandal. It’s my hope that Americans spend most of their time on these stories.

But here’s a dirty secret: a lot of reporters on the campaign trail are just waiting for missteps they can Tweet out, hoping they go viral.

It’s not entirely our fault; knowing their bosses may goof, handlers for top-tier candidates often significantly limit access to all but quick encounters. Retweets are also an easy (and deceptive) way of gauging your influence.

What’s more - with attention spans not getting any bigger, reporters are just providing what the public demands.

Who knows what came first.

You could call that a chicken and egg type of situation.

If Senator Klobuchar eats either, perhaps it’s best unsaid what utensil she uses.

