TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House passed a bill to lift the ban on smoking medical marijuana Wednesday.

Bill passed in Florida House 101 to 11

Becomes law upon Gov. DeSantis signature

The bill already passed the Florida Senate, which means it now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

Gov. DeSantis had set a mid-March deadline to get a bill to lift the ban passed. If it didn't happen, DeSantis had said he would drop lawsuits over the ban.

The bill, CS 182, does the following:

Lifts the ban on smoking medical marijuana

Bans smoking low-THC cannabis in public

Prohibits smoking medical marijuana in an indoor workplace

Bans patients under 18 from smoking medical marijuana unless they are diagnosed with a terminal condition

The bill passed the Florida House 101 to 11, with 8 missed votes.

The "No" votes all came from Republican lawmakers. It included State Rep. Thad Altman of Brevard County, State Reps. Mike Beltran of and Jackie Toledo of Hillsborough County, and State Rep. Ardian Zika of Pasco County.

You can find the full vote on the Florida House of Representatives website.

The bill takes effect upon becoming law.

