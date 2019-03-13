FLORIDA — It is a $13.6 billion disaster relief bill for those impacted by hurricanes, but one proving to be contentious for lawmakers with where money should go as the sticking point.

Money will be used to restore highways, aid farmers

Republicans want to focus on 2018 disasters

Democrats want to make sure Puerto Rico is included

Rick Scott wants bill to help Puerto Rico

However, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott hopes an amendment will appease both sides.

"It's five months since Michael hit my district," said U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, who noted his region of the Panhandle still has not recovered from the Category 4 storm.

"There's a lot of things that are actually dependent on supplemental appropriations that aren't taken care of from crop insurance and other insurance programs, the military for instance," the Republican continued said.

Backed by U.S. senators Marco Rubio and Scott, the relief package would provide help to areas hardest hit by disasters, like hurricanes Michael and Florence; the money will used to restore highways, aviation facilities and aid farmers.

While the House passed the bill earlier this year, it stalled in the Senate.

Most Republicans only want to focus on disasters within the past calendar year. However, Democrats want to ensure Puerto Rico is not left behind.

"It's absolutely vital, critical that Puerto Rico be included," said Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represents Florida's 23rd congressional district. "We need to continue to make sure that we help them shore up their infrastructure and really be able to bring things back online fully."



Hurricane Maria pummeled La Isla del Encanto in the fall of 2017. Scott — then Florida's governor — visited Puerto Rico to survey damage.



Now he is sticking an amendment to the bill, allocating $600 million in nutrition assistance for Puerto Rico.

"Disaster funding should not be a political fight," Scott said in a statement.

"This should have been done back in November. Certainly by December. The fact that we are here in March and we still haven't got the funding. They need to pick a number and move forward with this," added Dunn.

On Wednesday, Spectrum News will catch up with Scott in Washington, D.C. in order to discuss the bill and his amendment.​

