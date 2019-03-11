ORLANDO, Fla. — Six Orange County cities were supposed to have elections Tuesday, but many of the races were decided before a single vote was cast.

And in one case, the automatically re-elected incumbent has since passed away.

Over a dozen elections in 6 municipalities Tuesday

Many of them have already been decided

Polling places open at 7 a.m., close at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Orange County Elections in 2019

Over a dozen seats in municipal elections were supposed to be up for a vote Tuesday in Belle Isle, Edgewood, Maitland, Ocoee, Windermere and Winter Park.

The cities of Belle Isle, Edgewood, Ocoee, and the town of Windermere all had mayoral races, along with council races. Maitland and Winter Park also had council or commission seats up for election.

There was only one mayoral candidate in Edgewood, Ocoee and Windermere each. As a result, incumbent Edgewood Mayor Ray Bagshaw, and incumbent Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson were re-elected without opposition. Windermere Council Member Jim O'Brien is now the new mayor.

How to vote in these local elections

If you live in one of these cities, you may be eligible to vote in the local elections Tuesday.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Sample ballot cards may be found on the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website .

You can also go there to double check if you are supposed to vote in this election.

Belle Isle

The only mayoral election left is in Belle Isle . Holly Bobrowski, Nick Fouraker, and Rick Miller are running to replace Lydia Pisano, whose term is over.

Holly Bobrowski is is a Delta Airlines flight attendant who has lived in Belle Isle since 2001, and serves on the city's Tree Advisory Board.

Nick Fouraker and his wife run real estate businesses and has served on the city's planning and zoning board since 2010.

Rick Miller has lived in Belle Isle since 2012. He says he's built a career in helping local governments and institutions build controls that ensure transparency. He's currently vice president at a consulting firm where he works on financial transparency.

The city of Belle Isle also had three council seats up for election, but two council members — Anthony Carugno and Mike Sims, faced no opposition and were automatically re-elected. Ben Bateman and Karl Schuck face off for the district 3 seat, which is an at-large seat.

If no candidate in these races gets the required 50 percent plus 1 to win, there will be a run-off election on April 9.

Edgewood

The city of Edgewood is in an unusual situation.

Incumbent Mayor Ray Bagshaw was automatically re-elected to the office after getting no opposition this election. But Bagshaw, who had been mayor of Edgewood since 2011, died over the weekened , according to the city. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Under the terms of the city's charter, the council president will now serve as acting mayor until the city council approves a replacement for Bagshaw. The council president is supposed to recommend an appointee within the next month, which then must be confirmed by a majority of the city council.

If the council president doesn't appoint a replacement within that time, the city council must approve a candidate within 60 of the seat being vacated.

The eventual newly-appointed mayor will hold office until the next regular election -- which, because Bagshaw's re-election would have been on Tuesday, will happen three years from now.

John Dowless, the current council president, is now acting mayor.

Coincidentally, Dowless was also up for re-election, but did not get an opponent, so he is re-elected automatically, as is council member Richard Horn.

Maitland

The city of Maitland had two council seats up for re-election. But Mike Thomas and Michael Wilde had no opposition candidates, so they will be re-elected automatically.

Ocoee

Ocoee's incumbent mayor Rusty Johnson was automatically re-elected without opposition.

There is still one commission district up for election Tuesday — District 1. Incumbent John Grogan is facing challenger Larry Brinson Sr.

Ocoee District 3 Commissioner Richard Firstner was automatically re-elected because he has no opposition.

Windermere

While the mayor of the town of Windermere was automatically elected, voters there still have to choose three council members, and vote on a referendum.

Council Member Jim O'Brien will be automatically elected mayor without opposition.

Six people, meanwhile, are running for Windermere Council.

Incumbents Richard Montgomery and Bob McKinley hope to hold their seats against challengers Liz Andert, Mike Hargreaves, Bill Martini and Dina Pryor.

Again, voters will choose three council members from these six candidates.

Voters will also decide whether the town of Windermere can borrow $5.2 million to build a new police headquarters, public works facility, and administrative offices.

Winter Park

In Winter Park , one city commission seat has already been decided. Commissioner Carolyn Cooper was automatically re-elected without opposition.

For commission seat 4, incumbent Pete Weldon is facing challengers Barbara Chandler and Todd Weaver .

If no candidate gets the required 50 percent plus 1 to win, there will be a run-off election on April 9.