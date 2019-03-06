TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill to create a hemp program in Florida passed its first test in the Florida Senate Wednesday.

The Senate Innovation, Industry and Technology Committee unanimously approved the bill, SB 1020 , which allows the Dept. of Agriculture to create the rules for growing industrial hemp.

Hemp is a cousin of marijuana, but it can't get people who come into contact with the plant high, and it's certainly not meant to be smoked.

Hemp has a long history as a cash crop, and can be used to make cosmetics, cloth, fiber, fuel, paper, and other products. Even George Washington grew hemp at Mount Vernon.

Still the plant was caught up in the war on drugs and added to the federal government's list of controlled substances in 1970.

However, in the 2018 farm bill, hemp was removed from that list, and states can how design their own programs.

The bill has two more committees to pass through in the Florida Senate. A similar bill is working its way through the Florida House.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.