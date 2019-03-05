WASHINGTON — A federal judge wants more answers from Roger Stone's attorneys after it appears he may be testing the limits of his gag order.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson wants clarification about a newly released book critical of the special counsel. Prosecutors are also highlighting a questionable social media photo Stone posted over the weekend.

In a new filing, Judge Jackson reiterates her gag order has been very clear. And while she strongly suggests the re-release of Stone’s book may not comply with the order, she wants more information about publication and promotion of the book before she makes a decision.

"There's no question that the order prohibited and continues to prohibit the defendant from making any public statements, using any medium, concerning the investigation," Judge Jackson writes in her order Tuesday.

Stone's book was originally published in 2017 as The Making of the President 2016, but has since been renamed The Myth of Russian Collusion and features a new introduction. Stone addresses the investigation and calls Special Counsel Robert Mueller “crooked.”

Stone’s attorneys filed a sealed document late last week, alerting the Judge of the re-release. They claim they did not make her aware of it at the last hearing because at that point there was no significant limit on Stone’s public speech.

"The defendant respectfully requests that the publication of this book (together with the) should not be viewed as contravening the Court’s prohibitions because these prohibitions were not extant and could not have been known prior to February 21, 2019," Robert Buschel, Stone's attorney writes.

In Judge Jackson's order released on Tuesday, she reiterates it does not matter when Stone wrote the introduction, the fact he plans to release it now is a problem.

"It does not matter when the defendant may have first formulated the opinions expressed. Or when he first put them into words: he may no longer share his views on these particular subjects with the world," she writes.

Jackson is now calling on Stone and his attorney to detail how they plan to come into compliance with her rulings by next Monday, March 11. She also emphasized that Stone would not have been in this situation if he had obeyed his previous gag order, which was less stringent. Less than two weeks ago, Jackson officially banned Stone from speaking publicly about his case after he posted a photo of the judge on his Instagram account next to what appeared to be crosshairs.

"The fact that the order exists at all is entirely the fault of the defendant; the Court did not impose any restrictions on his speech whatsoever until, as as he put it, he 'abused the latitude' the Court gave him," she wrote.

The federal judge also made it clear that she is not satisfied with the explanations she has received so far about why this book has only come to her attention recently.

"The defendant had multiple opportunities to bring his then-existing plan to disseminate his views about the Special Counsel to the Court's attention," she said. "The defendant failed to do so, and he did not inform the Court that the Introduction in question would soon be, or was already, available online at amazon.com and Google Books."

In this order, the Judge does not address a recent Instagram post that prosecutors brought to her attention which featured a picture of Stone with the text “Who Framed Roger Stone.”

The Instagram post could also be a violation of the order.

President Trump’s long-time associate and advisor has plead not guilty to charges of obstruction of Justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.