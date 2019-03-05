Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says he is not running for president in 2020.

In an op-ed released on the Bloomberg website, the former three-term mayor said he believes he would beat Donald Trump in a general election but added that he is "clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field."

Bloomberg also says in his op-ed that until 2021, "our only real hope for progress lies outside of Washington."

"I've come to realize that I’m less interested in talking than doing. And I have concluded that, for now, the best way for me to help our country is by rolling up my sleeves and continuing to get work done," Bloomberg said in the op-ed.

While there would be no higher honor than serving as president, my highest obligation as a citizen is to help the country the best way I can, right now. That's what I'll do, including the launch of a new effort called Beyond Carbon. My full statement: https://t.co/b3cQUF1PhU — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 5, 2019

The 77-year-old Bloomberg was elected to three terms as New York City Mayor - twice as a Republican in 2001 and 2005, and once as an independent on the Republican line in 2009.

He switched his political affiliation from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party ahead of his first successful run for mayor in 2001. He became an independent in 2007, two years before winning a third term as mayor. He re-registered as a Democrat last year ahead of speculation that he may run for president.