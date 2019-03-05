TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's 2019 Legislative session begins Tuesday with a new governor, new Legislative leaders, and new priorities, as Ron DeSantis will be giving his first State of the State address.

Since being sworn in as governor, DeSantis has made announcements of a number of hot-button issues and he is expected to double down on those plans during his address on Tuesday.

Nearly 3,000 bills already have been filed ahead of the 60-day legislative session on topics ranging from a ban on child-like sex dolls to adjustments to a school safety law enacted after the massacre at a Parkland High School that left 17 dead.

A few weeks after being sworn in DeSantis went after Common Core, saying he vowed to eliminate it through an executive order.

He also said he asked the state's Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to spend a year coming up with new academic standards for Florida's public schools.

It is expected that many will hear more on the governor's plans to revitalize the state's education system, including plans for more education funding and his support for expanding school vouchers.

DeSantis has also been a hardliner when it comes to the environment, which is another topic he is expected to tackle head on.

While some Democrats have praised DeSantis for his stance on environmental matters, others in the party are in disagreement with him on other issues, like expanding voucher programs that send students to private schools at taxpayer expense and his push to address illegal immigration by supporting a ban on what is known as "sanctuary cities."

The only thing the Legislature is required to do is pass a budget, and by the time session ends, most of the legislation will die. Last year the Legislature sent fewer than 200 bills to the governor, and it has not passed more than 300 bills in more than a decade.

However, several issues will rise to the top of lawmaker's to-do lists. Republican Senate President Bill Galvano wants to beef up infrastructure to help rural counties that have lagged behind the state's economic recovery, while House Speaker Jose Oliva wants to reduce the state's health care costs.

"It feels much more collaborative than it did under the last administration," Galvano said of DeSantis' communication with the legislative leaders.

He also said he and Oliva worked well together last year when they passed the school safety bill and gun restrictions after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings, and he expects that cooperation to continue.

"It doesn't mean we're not going to disagree, I know we will, but it's going to be a civil debate and not about gamesmanship," Galvano said.

Oliva said, "Sen. Galvano and I, the governor and I have made a commitment to work to solve people's problems and not get into unnecessary fights."

And the House and Senate are already moving quickly on a demand by DeSantis to repeal a ban on smokable medical marijuana. DeSantis says the ban does not comply with the will of voters who approved medical marijuana in 2016.

He wants a repeal bill by mid-March. The House and Senate are expected to pass different versions of the ban the first week in session and then work out differences to meet DeSantis' deadline.

While Republicans have controlled the governor's office and Legislature since 1999, even Democrats are a bit more optimistic this session.

"The tone of the political dialogue in Tallahassee starts at the top. On certain issues, I know I'm going to have alignment with Governor DeSantis because I've already seen it," said Democratic state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, pointing at DeSantis' push to make medical marijuana more accessible. "When it comes to other issues, let's say like immigration, an ugly tone has already been set."

Smith also praised DeSantis for taking more aggressive positions on environmental issues and sea level rise. DeSantis is asking for a scientific approach to address sea level rise, while Scott ignored the issue by saying he isn't a scientist.

"When you go from having a governor who forbade state employees from saying the words 'climate change' to someone who's a little bit more thoughtful on finding solutions, there was nowhere to go but up from Rick Scott," Smith said.

Democrats will still fight Republicans on issues like school vouchers and restricting legal abortions, but Smith is hopeful there are areas where both sides can agree.

"Not everything needs to be a conflict. If there's synergy, then let's work together," he said.

DeSantis' State of the State Address starts at 11:30 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.