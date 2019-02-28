HANOI, Vietnam — A summit to end North Korea's nuclear ambitions came to an abrupt end Thursday in Vietnam with no deal reached.

US wanted North Korea to close nuclear facility

In return, North Korea wanted the lifting of all US sanctions

Trump: Kim promised to hold off on more nuclear, missile testing

No plans for third summit

President Donald Trump says Kim Jong Un wanted him to lift all U.S. sanctions on North Korea in exchange for denuclearization in just certain areas of the country.

The U.S. wanted more than that, but Kim was unwilling to do that.

"We decided we had to walk," Trump said following an end to negotiations.

President @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo participate in a Press Conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 28, 2019. pic.twitter.com/qgKX4cbuMd — Department of State (@StateDept) February 28, 2019

Thursday started on a promising note in Hanoi. In what is believed to be a first, Kim answered a question from a foreign journalist.

"From what I feel right now, I do have a feeling that good results would come out," Kim had said.

Indications early Thursday were that Kim was willing to end his nuclear program.

"If I'm not willing to do that, I won't be here right now," Kim answered when asked by a reporter if he was willing to denuclearize.

However, apparently it went downhill from there, as talks behind closed doors between the two countries stalled.

"We had a really, I think, a very productive time," the president said. "We thought and I thought and Secretary Pompeo (Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) felt it wasn't a good thing to be signing anything."

Trump says North Korea demanded a full removal of U.S. led international sanctions in exchange for closing down a nuclear facility.

However, the U.S. wanted more; they wanted North Korea to close other secretly operated uranium enrichment sites hidden around the country.

Kim was not willing to do that, according to the president.

"I think our relationship is very strong, but at this time, we had some options, and at this time we decided not to do any of the options, and we'll see how that goes," said Trump.

The president said that Kim assured him that he will continue to hold off on nuclear and missile tests.

He said they ended the summit on a good note, but there are no current plans for a third summit.