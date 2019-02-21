When it comes to understanding the nitty-gritty of politics, it can be a bit confusing and even boring.

However, there are a few interesting little facts about the Florida legislative session that might pique the interest of a few. For example, how do handkerchiefs come into play?

How long does the session run?

The Legislature starts on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March and it continues for 60 days straight.

However, those days can be extended by three-fifths of a vote of each house, the Senate and House.

How does it open?

There is no traditional ceremony for the opening of a session, which starts on Tuesday, March 5.

However, in years past, there have been special events to mark the start of the session, such as student choirs or children singing the national anthem.

Neither the Florida House of Representatives nor the Florida Senate has listed which celebratory events will take place this year.

However, after whatever festivities will take place, the session usually starts with the annual State of the State address, which is at 11 a.m., March 5.

How does it close?

Handkerchiefs.

Yes, you read that right.

A tradition that dates back to the early 1920s, the Sergeant of Arms of each house will each drop a white handkerchief at the same time to mark the end the session on the 60th day.

The dropping of the handkerchief started because the chambers of the Senate and the House were not in sight of each other and this was a novel way of making sure each house ends simultaneously.

Senate Sergeant at Arms Donald Severance is part of the tradition of the sine die handkerchief ceremony. (Florida Senate)

And the Sergeants of Arms has been known to have a bit of fun. In 1979, House Sergeant-at-Arms Wayne Westmark decided to upstage his counterpart John Melton by bringing a tablecloth instead of a handkerchief.

The session ends in either a sine die adjournment, which means "without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing," or a vote will be held to extend the session if there is unfinished work.

Anything else of interest?

Do you want to be a member of the Florida House or Senate? There are a few things you need to know first.

Senators are elected to serve for four-year terms, while House representatives are voted to serve two-year terms.

Regardless of the house you want to work in, you must be at least 21 years old and a resident of the district where you have been elected to serve.

In addition, you must live in Florida for at least two years before running for election.