Tuesday is Primary Election Day, and in this day and age of the coronavirus pandemic, what is being done to help keep voters safe at the polling locations? We talk to Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson about procedures in place, what the voting experience will be like this year, and the trends that his office is seeing so far with mail-in and early voting.
Seminole Co. SOE on Voter Safety at Polls During Pandemic
By Ybeth Bruzual Orlando
PUBLISHED 11:00 AM EDT Aug. 16, 2020
