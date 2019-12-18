ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando will get its road for its newest theme park after Orange County commissioners approved the multi-million dollar controversial new road late Tuesday night.

Those against the extension are upset the county will help pay for the Kirkman Road Extension Project. They say they want to see the money go towards more affordable homes.

Just 15 minutes before midnight, Orange County commissioners approved a nearly 2-mile extension of Kirkman Road from a piece of property where the company is building its third theme park, Epic Universe , by a split four-to-three vote.

Just like the commissioners, many residents were split on the project that will cost the county $125 million.

Many stayed from when the meeting began at 9 a.m. to almost midnight filling up the entire room.

Supporters say it will help create new jobs but those against it say the money should go towards more affordable housing.

As we reported earlier in the week, Universal's corporate owners announced it will donate 20-acres for affordable homes .

"There's more that needs to be done for Central Florida residents for affordable housing. There's a start and hopefully our voices can be the finishing touches for this initiative," said Reenie McHarg.

Despite the naysayers, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says it is a step forward. His administration also created an Affordable Housing Task Force this year to find a solution to the problem in the next 10 years.

This project has been in the works for more than two years but until now the funds were not available.

County officials say if the project falls below $250 million, then the county's contribution will decrease to 24 percent of the project cost.

Despite all the protests against the expansion, only one county commissioner voted against the resolution.

There is another option to expand the roadway and that has to construct it by Lake Ajay Village, but that would impact close to 20 homes.

The Orange County Commissioners meeting begins Wednesday at 9 a.m.