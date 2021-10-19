If you’ve noticed price hikes at the stores as of late, and more products out of stock, there’s a reason.

Look no further than the delays in offloading container ships from overseas. Currently, there are more than 50 ships waiting to be offloaded off California’s coast, and there are very real impacts.

Helping to connect the dots in the supply chain crisis is Ray Aguerrevere, general manager and vice president of Custom Metal Designs Inc. in Oakland in western Orange County.

He also serves as president of the Board of Manufacturers Association of Central Florida and Board Chair of Florida Makes, just to name a few.

