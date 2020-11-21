&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Listen and Subscribe:

For us here in Central Florida, our economy is absolutely dependent on the tourist industry, and if the tourists ain’t coming, the cash ain’t flowing. And that’s the case since the coronavirus pandemic.

Where is Central Florida now, economically, and what do the forecasts say about the health of the local economy? How does the news that two companies have announced COVID-19 vaccines factor into this?

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond has all the facts and figures in this week’s Central Florida: Beyond the Podcast.

Plus Greg and Gary talk about some of the more famous write-in presidential candidates that were found in Central Florida’s ballots, including local favorite Mickey Mouse.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Political figures and influencers are often heard in brief bites that don’t capture the context of the whole story. “Central Florida: Beyond the Soundbite” expands the conversation with these newsmakers along the I-4 corridor and beyond. Join award-winning Spectrum News 13 anchor and Orlando Woman of the Year Ybeth Bruzual, political reporter Greg Angel, and veteran producer Gary Darling for a must-hear interview each week and learn about the issues affecting Central Florida.