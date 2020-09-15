&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

In this week's episode of "Central Florida: Beyond the Soundbite," former Orange County Commissioner Mildred Fernandez discusses 2018's Amendment 4 and the restoration of voting rights for some nonviolent felons — like her.

Fernandez shares with Ybeth, Greg, and Gary the events that put her behind bars, and regaining the right to vote after she was released from prison in 2013.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Political figures and influencers are often heard in brief bites that don’t capture the context of the whole story. “Central Florida: Beyond the Soundbite” expands the conversation with these newsmakers along the I-4 corridor and beyond. Join award-winning Spectrum News 13 anchor and Orlando Woman of the Year Ybeth Bruzual, political reporter Greg Angel, and veteran producer Gary Darling for a must-hear interview each week and learn about the issues affecting Central Florida.

How to Listen

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Play

Pocket Casts

RSS