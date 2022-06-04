ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Farmers are being hit hard by inflation, but one pioneer cattle family is finding a way to keep their tradition alive.

For the Bronsons, trying to reel in a roping sled dummy is more than just practice. Dustin Bronson’s rodeo career started when he was just 11 years old competing in roping events. It’s something he’s passing on to his two kids, Cantyn and Cylr.

Bronson is a 7th generation Osceola County resident who has been involved in the Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee for as long as he can remember. His grandpa was one of the people who started raising bucking horses for the Silver Spurs Riding Club which is actually one of the few rodeo committees in all of North America to raise their own stock.

Bronson said this is all a family affair. “So we can enjoy each other's company and I can teach them how to rope and especially right now during rodeo time they can practice quadrille,” Bronson added.

However, farmers like him are being hit hard by inflation. Aside from the horses and the cattle, Bronson runs a land clearing business, meaning he needs fuel to run all of his equipment. “Fuel prices are crazy. I know like last year I was able to go get fuel for my machine and trailer and everything. My tank on there was probably $235-230 and the other day it cost me like $650,” Bronson explained. “Prices almost tripled and it's just hard for small individuals and farmers to even make it.”

Another expense he’s struggling with is the increased cost of feed for his animals. It might make some think about it twice before continuing in the family business. Bronson said, “We don't do the ranching and farming for the love of the money, it's more for the love of the animals and the heritage that comes along with it in raising our kids, teaching them how to do it and carrying all that tradition on.”

The Bronsons have a deeply rooted history in Osceola County. The reason why the father and sons combo are looking forward to the rodeo. Despite the struggles, Bronson said this is his way to pay tribute to their heritage.

“It’s very fortunate for me to have them. And Silver Spurs was founded on family and I am very fortunate to have the heritage keep going and bring my kids up into it and they can keep the Silver Spurs tradition going,” Bronson said.

The 149th Silver Spurs Rodeo is from June 3rd-4th. It includes bull riding, steer wrestling and team roping among other activities. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Osceola Historical Society. For more information on tickets, click here.