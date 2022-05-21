OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — State lawmakers are set to meet Monday for a special session to look at how to stabilize Florida’s home insurance market. According to the Insurance Information Institute, Florida homeowners are paying more than double the national average cost for home insurance.

Roberto Perez can’t help but sigh when he looks at last year’s premium for home insurance which was about — $1700 versus this year’s at $2,700. “It’s not easy,” he said in Spanish.

His home is older, so he said the quotes he can get from different companies are limited.

He’s hopeful lawmakers can find a way to help his situation and the situation of so many others, because right now, it’s just unsustainable, he says.

The father of two called his insurance company about the raise and was told the increase stems from the many claims that have been reported for roofs in the state.

“I’ve never made a claim with my insurance," Perez said. "It just seems unfair to pay these hikes all because excessive claims are being made, whether they're valid or not."



Perez said something needs to change.

Insurers have been calling on lawmakers to address large numbers of roof-damage claims and fraudulent lawsuits that the insurance companies blame are driving up costs. In the past year, state lawmakers passed legislation to better track home insurance lawsuits.

But Perez has faith that he and his family will be okay.



“A consensus involving all parties is what I am hoping for. That will benefit homeowners like me and insurance companies as well,” he said.

Along with raising rates other insurance companies have dropped customers all together or stopped writing new policies in the state.



It remains unclear which steps lawmakers will take to fix the problem.