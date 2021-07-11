ORLANDO, Fla. — Jamahl Mosley, a former assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks, is coming to the City Beautiful to lead the Orlando Magic as its next head coach.

He has spent more than a dozen years as an assistant in the league.

“We would like to welcome Jamahl and his family to the Magic family,” said Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman in a news release. “Within the NBA coaching community, Jamahl is considered a rising star. His coaching path is rooted in player development. He is a communicator and connector, and we look forward to him leading our group.”

Mosley spent the last seven seasons as an assistant coach for the Mavericks. The team made the NBA playoffs four times while Mosley was on the coaching staff, stated the press release.

He will be replacing Steve Clifford, who parted ways with the team just a matter of weeks ago.

The Magic went 21 and 51 this past season and missed the playoffs.



The Magic have the fifth overall and eighth overall picks in this year’s NBA draft.