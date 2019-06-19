ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will start the first three preseason games on the road, according to the team's preseason schedule released Wednesday.

Preseason schedule has 3 away games, 3 home games

Orlando Magic preseason tickets have gone on sale

RELATED: Orlando Magic Lose Game 5 to Raptors, Ending Playoff Run

The first of the Magic's six preseason games will tip off October 5 in San Antonio. The Spurs fell in seven games to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of last year's NBA playoffs.

The Magic will head to Detroit for their second preseason game October 7.

Their first home preseason game will be October 11 against the Boston Celtics. Other home opponents include Philadelphia on October 13 and Miami on October 17.

Full schedule:

October 5 at San Antonio

October 7 at Detroit

October 9 at Atlanta

October 11 vs. Boston

October 13 vs. Philadelphia

October 17 vs. Miami

Tickets for the preseason are now on sale .

Orlando lost to the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of this past season's 2019 Eastern Conference playoffs. The Raptors went on to win the NBA Championship.