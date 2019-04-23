ORLANDO, Fla. — It is win or go home tonight for the Orlando Magic.

They are up north playing the Toronto Raptors in game five of the Eastern Conference playoffs .

The Magic have lost three in a row after they won the first game of the series.

Forward Aaron Gordon says this team has to play together to have any chance at winning.

"That's what we've been doing all year long is winning games collectively so if we're going to go out there and get a win, that's what we're going to do. We're going to do it as a collective unit," he said.

The game tips off at 7 p.m.

Fans can go downtown this evening for a watch party at the Wall Street Plaza.