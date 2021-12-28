SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Asian Lantern Festival draws 2,000-3,000 people a night at the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford. So what does it take to feed the thousands of people who want a fully immersive experience? Chef Joey is making it happen.
- The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens transforms at night into the Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild.
- “Out of everything I've done, this is the most adventurous.” Chef Joey Cusmano — a chef of 25 years — is now six months into his gig as top chef at the zoo.
- To embrace the theme, Chef Cusmano is dishing up Asian-infused bites, from Philly cheesesteak eggrolls and chicken potstickers to the all-American funnel cakes.
- More than 30 larger-than-life illuminated lanterns are peppered throughout the zoo grounds.
- The Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild runs on select nights all the way through January 16.