Peek beyond the magic of Disney Parks to discover what's Behind the Attraction. It's a Disney+ Original series from Executive Producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Brian Volk-Weiss.

We caught up with Volk-Weiss ahead of the series' streaming launch. “It didn't occur to me how insane what we were asking to do... was,” he told Spectrum News. “We saw things that I don't think the public will see for 10-20 years."

The series explores how Imagineers filled the Haunted Mansion with 999 happy haunts, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!, and why Space Mountain took so long to launch.

We asked him about the one thing specifically asked or uncovered that surprised him during the gathering of stories throughout the Disney parks.

“It's not a piece of information,” he said. “It's a moment that happened in “It's A Small World” episode... I asked a specific question that [a female character] had never been asked before, and her answer - in my opinion - became the entire spinal column of the episode... She was shocked I asked. She was like, Really are you sure?!” (He remained tight-lipped with us, though, about the question, wanting us to tune in).