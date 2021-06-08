ORLANDO, Fla. – Get this: Central Florida's inland counties won't have to head to the coast to enjoy the beach. Wait, what?!
Yep, five of counties are getting Caribbean-like lagoons.
The destinations are called Crystal Lagoons. “[They're] an idyllic beach life just steps away from people's homes,” says Iván Manzur, Crystal Lagoons' corporate senior VP of sales.
Thanks to patented technology, five Central Florida counties are getting Caribbean-like lagoons with crystal clear waters, tiki huts, white sandy beaches, and room for all kinds of water sports, from paddle boarding to kayaking.
The five counties are Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and Sumter. “The first 3 projects will be located in Kissimmee, the Villages and Orlando,” Manzur says.
Crystal Lagoons currently has 221 projects in the U.S. These will be the first in Central Florida. There are others in Florida, but they are all tied to residential areas and are private. The ones planned for Central Florida will be public, meaning anyone can pay and go.
Crystal Lagoons also says its waters use nearly 100 times fewer chemicals than conventional swimming pools. Admission prices have not yet been set. Opening date is set for 2023.