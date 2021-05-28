ORLANDO, Fla. — You are about to have a “Summer of More” like never before at one of Central Florida's most beloved atriums. Take a look inside by watching the segment. Meanwhile, here are 5 Things to Know before you go.

1. Gaylord Palms Resort has launched an interactive summertime event jam-packed with immersive experiences, theatrical tours, live entertainment, activities, animal encounters, and more.

2. The original storytelling takes place within 4.5 acres of indoor gardens, including a 3-acre outdoor water park and 2 pools.

3. The brand-new summer programming embraces the theme, Explore, encouraging guests to discover the natural wonders of Florida with a scavenger hunt, escape room, light show, and other activities designed to foster exploration.

4. The resort also created an Explorer’s Club with all-new adult beverages and mocktails, from Sunshine Stunner to Florida Runner.

5. “Summer of More” runs mainly on weekends through Sept. 6, 2021.