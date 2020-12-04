ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite the pandemic, the holidays are happening at Universal Orlando Resort.

And this year’s celebration includes several firsts, including the all-new Universal’s Holiday Experience featuring Macy’s Balloons and the first-ever Holiday Tribute Store — both at Universal Studios Florida.

With the new Macy’s experience, visitors can get an up-close look at the balloons and floats used in Universal’s annual holiday parade. Santa Claus also makes an appearance for a socially-distant photo op.

Elsewhere in the park, visitors can get into the holiday spirit at the Holiday Tribute Store. Each room features a different look and theme, including a German Christmas market, the Grinch and even Harry Potter.

Inside the store, visitors will find holiday merchandise as well as holiday treats like vegan reindeer brownies, gummie lights and hot chocolate with marshmallow bomb.

Universal’s holiday celebration runs through January 3.