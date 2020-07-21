WINDERMERE, Fla. — If you enjoy touring the best of the best homes across Central Florida, the "Parade of Homes" is going on this week for a 67th year.

We toured The New Southern Home for a taste of what you can safely tour on your own. Here are five things you should know:

1. Parade of Homes features 65 homes from Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties. They're all participating in free, self-guided tours. Most are walk-in, but a few require an appointment this year due to social distancing.

“We've made it very clear that each entry that is visited needs to be up to standards," Parade of Homes chairman Rick Caccavello told Spectrum News 13.

2. One of the homes is recognized as The New Southern Home (a.k.a. Midsummer Manor), located at 2833 Midsummer Drive, Windermere. It's more than 5,700 square feet on the Butler Chain of Lakes.

“(It's) something between traditional and modern, but with a Scandinavian feel," said Alair Homes' Daniel Kennerly during our Tuesday tour.

3. The point of Parade of Homes is for builders and designers to showcase their work. Homes range from the $200K's to more than $1 million.

4. The tours are self-guided, so you and the family can grab a complimentary guidebook at Parade of Homes Orlando entry locations, Trustco Banks throughout greater Orlando, and at select Sherwin-Williams stores. Or, you can download online .

5. There's quite a giveaway, too. Parade of Homes says you can enter to win the kitchen appliance and cabinetry package valued at $10,000 presented by Central Kitchen & Bath and Aggressive Appliances. The tours last through Sunday, July 26, 2020.