ORLANDO, Fla. — Burlesque, martinis, dinner, and variety acts — the recipe for a new night of entertainment off International Drive. But leave the kiddos at home: It's date night!

1. What is Teatro Martini? Teatro Martini is a new, edgy, and interactive dinner show, featuring a bunch of variety acts. The show hails from Los Angeles.

"It's actually voted the #1 dinner show out there," said Skyler Rankin, Marketing Director. "So we thought we need to bring something here that Orlando doesn't have."

2. Any highlights? One of the highlights of the 2 hour and 30 minute experience is the quick change act, featuring the Smirnovs.

"They are actually a husband and wife act," Rankin tells us. "So [during] their act, people don't really applaud. It's really quiet until the very end of the act. Then the crowd erupts because they're all in shock."

3. What are the dancers called? "The dancers are called Jewels. They're actually in the show. They're the waitresses, they're getting your drinks, they're getting your food. So you really get a connection with them," Rankin said.

4. What's behind the "hidden" door? Guests enter the theater in a space that "magically" turns into a speakeasy. So by the end of the show and guests exit through a "hidden" door, they enter a casino.

"For what we know, it's America's only dueling piano bar speakeasy with charity gaming."