CLERMONT, Fla. — Forget the chocolates. Bypass the flowers. Instead, hug a kitty with your little pinky in the air.

It's almost "high tea" time with the furry residents of the Orlando Cat Cafe . This Valentine's Day, Experience Kissimmee is letting us know that you and your sweetheart — or you alone! — can start a new tradition:

1. The event: The Orlando Cat Cafe in Clermont is hosting "High Tea with Kitties" February 14. The coffee shop/cat play area is serving up tea, scones, savory items, and sweet treats on the year's most romantic day.

2. Kitties galore: The attraction has 1,000 square feet of play area. About 12-15 cats and kittens are there at a time, and 784 have been adopted since 2016.

3. First-time visits: Griff Green, Orlando, is visiting for the first time. "It's very chill," she said with her face pressed up against "Poppy" the cat. "I've had a long couple of weeks. It's making that connection and realizing that another living being is taking comfort in your presence and your touch."

4. Love connections: The cafe's owner, Sandra Cagan, says love connections do happen amongst the cats.

"You see them eating together, snuggling together, sleeping together, playing together."

5. High Tea with Kitties is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. this Valentine's Day. The cost for the special event is $35.