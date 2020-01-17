ORLANDO, Fla. — Manuel Oliver's son, Joaquin, was murdered in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Dad is now taking a new approach to keep the gun violence discussion going, and he hopes you'll laugh, too.

1. “GUAC: My Son, My Hero” is a one-man performance by gun violence prevention activist and Parkland father Manuel Oliver. "It shows, a lot, the relationship between a son and his parents and how we were able, as a family, to develop beautiful moments," he tells us. "This is also about building a stronger relationship inside your house. I wish I could hug Joaquin tight now. I wish I could go back home tonight and give him a kiss and a hug and dance and listen to Hendrix."

2. Despite the obvious sadness and anger stemming from the 2018 school shooting, Oliver uses a kind of storytelling that is meant to motivate and relieve. "I do think that I'm making people feel better."

3. The play explores why gun violence happens, whether at Parkland, or Pulse . "There's no other place in Orlando where I want to be having an interview than [at Pulse]." he says. "I remember Joaquin telling me about what happened in Orlando, and how unfair it was... He was offended... I think this country is not offended enough."

4. The one-night-only Orlando performance is part of a national tour that will continue through the 2020 election.