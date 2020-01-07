KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The vehicle responsible for arguably the single greatest car chase scene in history could be yours.

Bullitt, from the 1968 film starring Steve McQueen, is up for auction this week at Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee. This is the world's largest car collector auction.

Here are five things to know about the auction:

1. Bullitt is a Highland Green 1968 Ford Mustang GT, the hero car driven by the “King of Cool." Sean Kiernan owns it now. His father bought it in 1974 after responding to a classified ad. “It was Friday afternoon. My dad bought the Bullitt Mustang. He was the only guy to show up.”

2. The movie car is the one that his mother used as her “regular” car. She's a retired Catholic school teacher. “3.5 miles down the road, (she) drove it every day.”

3. Kiernan says McQueen reached out twice. He wanted it. Wasn't going to happen. “Like any of us, if we had a car for three years, we wouldn’t give it up," he told us. The Kiernans parked it in 1980 because of a few issues, like emissions and the clutch, and Bullitt sat there until 2016, a few years after his dad died. “I was kind of avoiding the garage for two years. I eventually got back in there, inspired, and put the car back together, got with Ford, got it all authenticated.”

4. If Bullitt looks a little weathered, that is on purpose. “From bumper to bumper, this car tells a story. Not only my story, but it goes all the way back to when they beat it up before the movie to make it look like a detective’s used car.”