SANFORD, Fla. - A festival unlike anything in Central Florida brings the Central Florida Zoo to life nightly.

The Asian Lantern Fest has never been here before, but guests are already hoping for its return next year.

1. The Asian Lantern Fest has 35 themed sections of the zoo. The larger-than-life lanterns are made of metal, Chinese silk, and are hand-painted.

2. Ten thousand LED lights are sprinkled throughout the zoo. This is a traditional lantern festival that has been celebrated throughout the Asia culture for centuries.

3. The sculptured depict animals, flowers, reptiles, bugs, and traditional Chinese elements.

4. Zoo CEO Dino Ferri tells us 4 lantern-filled compartments were shipped from China and 3 more from other festivals across the States. Thirty crafters spent a month assembling and painting them on-site.

5. In addition to the handmade LED-lit lanterns, guests can enjoy local food and beverages (some from Sonny's BBQ), live music, and authentic Asian crafts.

The Asian Lantern Fest is Wednesdays - Sundays from 6 - 10 p.m. until January 12.