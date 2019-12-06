WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Three sisters from Winter Springs all go to middle school and enjoy sports. But unlike their peers, these girls are flying to Los Angeles and making music videos.

Here are five things to know about Hello Sister:

1. Grace, 14; Gabriella, 12; and 11-year-old Scarlett Mason make up the all-girl pop rock group, Hello Sister. But don’t think they sing to a track. These girls play their own instruments.

2. Dad Tim Mason was in a band, so the girls were exposed to music throughout their childhood.

3. Their favorite song at the moment is “Middle Schooler.” “This is the first year where we're all in middle school together," Grace, the oldest, tells us. “It's kind of like just the emotions when you're in middle school. We were actually in the car going to an event and then Gabriella was like, ‘I have homework and stuff to do!’ And then dad was like, ‘You're freaking out like a middle-schooler.’ And then he's like, ‘That's a good song idea.’"

4. They shot “Middle Schooler” in L.A., as well as their latest, “Kids In An Adult World."

5. Catch the girls in Central Florida on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Stephen’s Winterfest in Winter Springs.