Come explore the sights, foods and wines at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort.

1. The causeway, beach, and walkways at the Swan and Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista transform into a food and drink paradise for the 8th Classic. In addition to the tents, guests can also hit up the Beer Garden, Carnival Corner, Chinatown and The Pig & The Poke.



2. New this year is the Hang 10 area on the beach. One of the items is the Fry Basket, with clams, shrimp, oysters, fries with malt vinegar, tartar sauce, and lemon.



3. The Classic offers more vegetarian and vegan options this year than ever before.



4. The Atlantic City Boys return as mainstage headliners. Themed live music is also scattered throughout the property.



5. The Food & Wine Classic is November 8 and 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Your ticket is all-inclusive . If you sign up for seminars (like Italian wines and wine blending), those start at 4:30 p.m.