VIERA, Fla. — The Space Coast Fair is offering up some unexpected attractions this year -- one that'll make you go, "Wait, what?!"

1. CYCLE CIRCUS: Johnny Rockett's Cycle Circus Live is making its Space Coast State Fair debut. It's touted as the world's largest FMX freestyle show of its kind.

2. SHRUBS: Beware of the shrubs. One of them might come alive and start talking with you.

3. LOCAL MUSIC: Saturday night, November 2, guests can check out some bands that are eating up the local music scene. The Spring is one of them.

"We're all from Satellite Beach," lead vocalist Manny Fawcett told Spectrum News, saying their music couples indie guitar tones with a gritty alternative flair. "The music scene is booming. There are so many good and talented local bands in this area."

4. ANIMALS: Little monkeys are cute, but when the little guys are riding dogs like horses, your days just got a whole lot better. You're welcome. This is one of the shows you can catch throughout the fair's 17-day run.